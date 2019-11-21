Breaking News
24 Poachers arrested at Robben Island
Springboks to host Scotland and Georgia in July 2020
Economic upswing possible as MTN picks Ericsson to handle South African 5G Revolution
Summer’s here and search’s up!
JBay Surfer Matt McGillivray On Top Form In Hawaii
Robbery suspect on the run from Humansdorp Police
Two local hiking trails claim national awards
Slight improvement in dam levels
Robber arrested in Humansdorp
Good rains in the catchment area
You are here:  /   / 
Rugby
Springboks to host Scotland and Georgia in July 2020

SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday that the Springboks will face Scotland and Georgia in three home Tests in the new international window of July 2020, as part of the Castle Lager Incoming Series match schedule.

The newly-crowned Rugby World Cup champions are scheduled to play two Tests against Scotland, on 4 and 11 July, before hosting Georgia in a historical first home Test, on Saturday, 18 July.

It will be the Scots’ first visit to South Africa since June 2014, when the Boks beat them by 55-6 in Port Elizabeth.

The Springboks and Georgia have only met once before, in a pool match at the Rugby World Cup in 2003 in Sydney, when SA won 46-19.

SA Rugby will confirm the venues and kick-off times of the three matches at a later stage.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive