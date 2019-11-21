Springboks to host Scotland and Georgia in July 2020

SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday that the Springboks will face Scotland and Georgia in three home Tests in the new international window of July 2020, as part of the Castle Lager Incoming Series match schedule.

The newly-crowned Rugby World Cup champions are scheduled to play two Tests against Scotland, on 4 and 11 July, before hosting Georgia in a historical first home Test, on Saturday, 18 July.

It will be the Scots’ first visit to South Africa since June 2014, when the Boks beat them by 55-6 in Port Elizabeth.

The Springboks and Georgia have only met once before, in a pool match at the Rugby World Cup in 2003 in Sydney, when SA won 46-19.

SA Rugby will confirm the venues and kick-off times of the three matches at a later stage.

