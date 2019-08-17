Southern Kings move back to Nelson Mandela Bay stadium

Top flight rugby will be back at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium when the Southern Kings kick off their PRO14 campaign next month.

The large majority of the Eastern Cape rugby franchise’s Guinness PRO14 matches will be back at the world-class venue for the upcoming 2019/20 season.

Following much speculation, the matter was resolved following detailed discussions between the Isuzu Southern Kings, NMB Stadium management and Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

“We are very excited about the renewal of the partnership between us and the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. We are looking forward to a mutually beneficial relationship,” said Loyiso Dotwana, Isuzu Southern Kings Chairman.

“We trust that the rugby loving public will flock back in their numbers to watch our new look side that is already showing plenty of promise.

The Eastern Cape rugby followers are known for bringing an electric atmosphere to stadium, and we are confident we will once again experience that great vibe through their support.

“The NMB Stadium is a world-class facility which hosts quality events and also remains the training venue and administrative home where the offices of the franchise are based.

So it is only logical that a competition of international stature and quality like the Guinness PRO14 which will bring top-class European clubs and international players will be played in our own backyard.

“We could also not have asked for a better start to our new season than playing our opening three matches at home.

We hope to see the people of the Eastern Cape filling this stadium when we take on Cardiff Blues, Munster and Ulster in those matches, and also for the rest of our home matches.”

