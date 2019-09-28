South African Surfing Champs moves into the final rounds of competition at JBay

After another long day of surfing in small onshore surf Day Three of the 2019 Sea Harvest SA Junior Surfing Championships moved into the final rounds of competition at Lower Point in Jeffreys Bay.

After three days of competition the contest is down to the Quarter Finals, two Semi Finals and a Final.

Quarter Final number one in the U18 Boys Division is made up of Luke Slijpen (Cape Town) Karl Steen (Thekweni) and Keegan Mitchell (Buffalo City)

Eli Beukes (Cape Town), Bryce du Preez (Buffalo City), whose 17.50 heat score in Round Three is the highest of the event to date, and Thomas Lindhorst (Buffalo City) will compete against each other in the second quarter final.

Aya Gericke (Eden),Tide – Lee Ireland (eThekweni), Daniel Orpen (Eden) and Sam Bennie (Cape Winelands) are the surfers in the third quarter final while Manoa Robb (Cape Town), Ryan Lightfoot (Nelson Mandela Bay), Angelo Faulkner (Nelson Mandela Bay) and Saxton Randall (eThekweni) are the fourth set of quarter finalists.

Daniel Emslie (Buffalo City), Jordan Boshoff (Ugu),Brayden Bergset (Ilembe) and Luke Van Wyk (Cape Town) are the first U16 Boys quarterfinalists. The second quarter final in this division is Mitch du Preez (Buffalo City),Luke Thompson (eThekweni), (Joshua Myburgh (Cape Winelands) and Leo Faclier (Cape Winelands) while Christian Venter (Cape Winelands), Matt O’Brien (Buffalo City) Brad Scott (Cape Town) and Kye MacGregor (Nelson Mandela Bay) are the fourth set of quarter finalists.

The Under 14 Boys who will be fighting it out for a place in the semis are the first group of quarter finalists made up of River Gericke (Eden), Nate Colby (eThekweni), Joel Dace (Nelson Mandela Bay) and Kai May (Ilembe).

Kyra Bennie (Cape Winelands). Ntokozo Maphumalo (eThekweni), Joel Trickett (eThekweni) and Rory Dace (Nelson Mandela Bay) are the second quarter final heat while Wulff Erhardt (Eden), Evan Spittal (Ugu), Kai Molyneaux (Ilembe) and Julian Carbonal (Ilembe) make up the third quarter final. Blake Crankshaw (Eden), Connor Slijpen (Cape Town), Evan Peyios (Ugu) and Ben Ribbink (eThekweni) are the fourth quarter final.

The first U16 Girls quarter final features Ceara Knight (Cape Town), Jesse Powell (Ugu), Chanel Shaw (Eden), Katie Winter (Cape Town) and second round qualifier, Dahlia Argue (Cape Winelands). Zoe Steyn (Buffalo City), Aimee du Preez (Buffalo City), Catelin Plomaritis (Nelson Mandela Bay), Carmen Pollock (Eden) and second round qualifier Chloe Atkinson (Nelson Mandela Bay) are the second set of quarter finalists with Kayla Nogueira (eThekweni), Kaylee Shaw Nel (Nelson Mandela Bay) and Lilly Mellin (Buffalo City) the third quarter final.

The U12 Boys Semi Finals were decided on Day Three. Semi Final number one is Gordon Falangile (Academy), Cooper Smith (Ilembe), Josh Malherbe (Buffalo City) and Llewellyn Engelbrecht (Cape Winelands). The second semi final is Levi Kolnik (Cape Town), Levi Epenetos (Cape Winelands), Ryan Schoon (Cape Town) and Rory Dace (Nelson Mandela Bay).

Surfing South Africa uses the Liveheats scoring system which provides up to the second heat scores to all mobile devices every day of the Sea Harvest SA Junior Championships. To access this information go www.surfingsouthafrica.co.za and click on the Liveheats box or go directly to www.liveheats.com/surfingsouthafrica

