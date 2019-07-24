Soup Kitchen opens in KwaNomzamo, Humansdorp

Kouga Municipality has boosted the efforts of a KwaNomzamo soup kitchen to help alleviate the plight of the poor.

The Siyabonelela Soup Kitchen this week received catering equipment through the municipality’s Ward Development Fund.

Kouga Speaker Hattingh Bornman said the donation included a bar fridge, gas bottle, gas burner, a large pot to prepare the food and crockery.

Mvuleni Velebayi, from whose house the soup kitchen has been operating, said they were very grateful for the support.

“We’ve been running the soup kitchen for the past 18 months and give food to up to 90 people every Wednesday. Our focus is on the communities of Pola Park and Shukushukuma,” he said.

The Speaker joined Ward Councillor Lefty Vumazonke and members of his ward committee on Monday to hand the donation over to representatives from the soup kitchen.

