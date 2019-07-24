Breaking News
Soup Kitchen opens in KwaNomzamo, Humansdorp
Top Men and Women Surfers set their eyes on Vans US Open of Surfing
It is right to hold Ramaphosa to account
JBay Winterfest bigger and better than ever before
Rienette Colesky appointed CEO of Gamtoos Irrigation Board
Man arrested for murdering Policeman
Humansdorp Police seek for murder suspect
Guinness PRO14 Season to kick off on South African soil
Reward offered for fire hydrant information
Medina and Moore Win The Corona Open JBay
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Soup Kitchen opens in KwaNomzamo, Humansdorp

Kouga Municipality has boosted the efforts of a KwaNomzamo soup kitchen to help alleviate the plight of the poor.

The Siyabonelela Soup Kitchen this week received catering equipment through the municipality’s Ward Development Fund.

Kouga Speaker Hattingh Bornman said the donation included a bar fridge, gas bottle, gas burner, a large pot to prepare the food and crockery.

Mvuleni Velebayi, from whose house the soup kitchen has been operating, said they were very grateful for the support.

“We’ve been running the soup kitchen for the past 18 months and give food to up to 90 people every Wednesday. Our focus is on the communities of Pola Park and Shukushukuma,” he said.

The Speaker joined Ward Councillor Lefty Vumazonke and members of his ward committee on Monday to hand the donation over to representatives from the soup kitchen.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive