Soccer Tournament to drive road safety message

16 teams are gearing up for a soccer tournament with a difference.

The second Lukhanyo Memorial Soccer Tournament is set to take place at the Thornhill Sportfield from November 29 to December 1 this year.

Chief organiser, Madodana Kota, said the tournament was more than just a showcase for local talent.

“It also serves as a road safety awareness campaign,” he said.

“Many young people from Thornhill, including my son, Lukhanyo, have lost their lives in road accidents. The tournament is a way to remember them and to warn those travelling on the roads this festive season to drive responsibly.”

Lukhanyo was one of five teenagers who lost their lives in a horrific accident on the R102 near Thornhill in January 2016. He was just 15 years old.

“Lukhanyo loved soccer, so my wife and I decided to start this tournament in his memory and to combine it with a road safety message to help decrease the number of road accidents and deaths,” Kota said.

Kouga Municipality’s Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Daniel Benson, commended the organisers on the initiative.

“Each one of us has a role to play when it comes to road safety. The tournament is a fun way to get across a very important message, especially ahead of the summer holidays when the number of vehicles on the roads increases dramatically, “ he said.

The draw for the tourney recently took place at the Katrina Felix Hall in Thornhill.

Master of Ceremonies, Patrick Sacks, saluted Kota for transforming a tragedy into a way of empowering others.

“Leaders come up with solutions and our community is blessed to have leaders with such vision,” he said.

