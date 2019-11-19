Slight improvement in dam levels

It took 145 mm of rain over two days at Kareedouw last week, followed by some decent follow-up rain at the weekend, to raise the average level of Nelson Mandela Bay’s main supply dams by a mere 2%

That’s the harsh reality of the latest figures for the main supply dams, that feed St Francis Bay, Humansdorp and Jeffreys Bay with water.

The average level of the four main supply dams is currently 36.24%, up marginally from 34.72% last Thursday.

The Kouga is at 33.90% and yesterday the Churchill was overflowing, albeit it very slightly, at 100%

Garth Sampson at the PE Branch of the SA Weather Service said this run-off, or overflow, would eventually reach the Impofu which is currently at 16.79% and so low that water cannot be extracted from it using conventional methods.

Plans are being made to pump water from the Impofu dam via a barge which will help the situation but with the peak holiday season just around the corner for towns like Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay, residents and holidaymakers alike will have to save water to ensure the dams dont run out of water.

