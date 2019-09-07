Six arrested for robbing Humansdorp shop

Excellent teamwork between the Thornhill, Kabega Park, Kwanobuhle Police, the PE Flying Squad and K9 unit resulted in the swift arrest of 6 suspects who robbed a clothing store in Humansdorp on 05 September 2019.

At about 14:40, males entered a clothing store in Main Street in Humansdorp and threatened the staff at gunpoint. They were robbed of cash, clothing and cell phones. The suspects then fled in two vehicles, a Kia Picanto and a Renault.

The robbery was immediately communicated via police channels and vehicles were alerted to be on the lookout for the getaway vehicles.

All exit routes from Thornhill to Port Elizabeth were blocked off and at about 15:20, the Kia Picanto was spotted on the N2 near Greenbushes.

SAPS Kabega Park gave chase and forced the vehicle to take the Seaview off ramp where they succeeded in stopping the vehicle. Clothing and several sim cards were thrown out of the moving vehicle. Three suspects aged between 22 and 24 were arrested. Several cellphones and clothing were found in the boot of the car.

Meanwhile, the Renault had taken the Uitenhage off-ramp and was picked off by PE Flying Squad on the Rocklands Road. A chase ensued towards Uitenhage.

When the suspects noticed police hot on their heels, one of them fired at the pursuing members. Police returned fire and as the vehicle turned into Kwanobuhle, the PE Flying Squad managed to cut them off.

During the chase, clothing and other items were thrown out the vehicle. Clothing and the cash registers were found in the boot of the car. The suspects aged between 26 and 31 were arrested.

Both vehicles were hired vehicles. All suspects are from the Motherwell, Kwanobuhle and Swartkops area.

They are detained on charges of possession of suspected stolen property. Detectives are busy establishing their involvement to the business robbery in Humansdorp. Additional charges will be added in the course of the investigation.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier John Lebok commended the excellent team effort of all the stations and units involved in ensuring the successful arrests and the recovery of the stolen items. mansdorp “The speedy collaboration and accurate dissemination of information to our operational members resulted in limiting any attempts by the suspects in getting away with their crime,” added Brig Lebok.

