Save water as Impofu Dam drops below extraction level

The following water alert, issued by the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, also applies to residents from St Francis Bay, Cape St Francis, Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp:

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality says it is currently experiencing difficulties in supplying water at the Impofu water treatment works, as the Impofu dam level has dropped to below the lowest intake point of the intake tower.

It says this is due to the ongoing drought conditions and the lower than average annual rainfall.

The Metro says in a statement this has resulted in no water being able to be extracted from this dam at the moment.

It says the current consumption is approximately 280 megalitres per day, and this will leave the system with an immediate deficit of approximately 35 megalitres per day.

All the reservoirs within the NMBM are currently dropping, and this has also caused water to be discoloured, but the water remains safe for consumption.

The Metro says it is imperative that every consumer now drastically reduce water consumption to an absolute minimum so that the reduced supply can be distributed evenly and to preserve the available water.