Save big on tickets to JBay Makiti

Only days remains to get tickets at special prices for the biggest music festival ever to be hosted in Jeffreys Bay.

The JBay Makiti, featuring top South African acts, takes place at the Jeffreys Bay Caravan Park from September 20 to 22.

The programme stars Fatman and Early B on the Friday; Brendan Peyper, Dewald Wasserfall, Tarryn Lamb and Adam on the Saturday; and Corlea Botha, Elvis Blue and Demi-Lee Moore on the Sunday.

Kouga Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the World Cup Rugby match between the Springboks and All Blacks will also be broadcast live on big screens on the Saturday.

“The Makiti is a family festival and we are especially excited about the line-up for Saturday morning,” he said.

“Not only will Buster and Bella entertain the younger set, but there will also be 12 other mascots on site, including the Minions, Paw Patrol and Hello Kitty. It is the perfect set-up for the whole family to kick back, relax and enjoy the rugby.”

Weekend passes, at the special discounted price of R150 for adults and R60 for children aged five to 12, are available online from www.quicket.co.za. Sassa card holders and pensioners also pay R150 while children four years old and younger enter free.

The special online offer is available till Wednesday, 18 September.

Hendricks said the first 200 online entries for the Makiti colour run, taking place from 8am at the main beachfront on the Saturday morning, will also receive free entry to the festival terrain for the day.

“One thousand visitors will further receive free admission to the terrain on the Sunday when a big gospel show will be taking place. Free entry will be given to the first 1000 visitors to pass through the gate between 7:30am and 8:30am on the day,” he said.

Tickets for the Friday cost R20 per child aged five to 12, R70 for adults and R50 for pensioners and Sassa card holders.

Tickets for Saturday cost R40 for children aged five to 12, R90 for adults and R50 for pensioners and Sassa card holders.

Sunday tickets cost R20 for children aged five to 12, R70 for adults and R50 for pensioners and Sassa card holders.

For more information, on the JBay Makiti, visit www.jbaymakiti.net.

