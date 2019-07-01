Sarah Baum Wins Ballito Women’s Pro

South African Sarah Baum was crowned the Ballito Pro Women’s champion after a full day of surfing in tricky conditions that improved with a strong offshore wind and 2-3 waves.

Baum was the lone South African in the 4-women Final, with Leilani McGonagle (CRI), Anne dos Santos (BRA) and Rachel Presti (GER).

It was an exciting final that saw the lead change between McGonagle and Baum, with a tight wave exchange right until the end.

The judges took their time to compare the last waves, but in the end, Baum won with a total of 13 points out of 20, bumping McGonagle into second place. Presti was in third and Dos Santos in fourth.

“I’m on top of the world! I’m just so happy to be at home with friends and family, to have this event right here and everyone supporting me, I can’t wipe this smile off my face,” said Baum, who is the first South African woman to win this event since Nikita Robb in 2015.

Ballito Women’s Pro pres. by O’Neill Final Results:

1. Sarah Baum (ZAF, Durban) 13.00

2. Leilani McGonagle (CRI) 12.20

3. Rachel Presti (GER) 9.90

4. Anne dos Santos (BRA) 7.60

The Corona Open JBay will follow the Ballito Pro with the worlds best surfers taking on the freight train walls of Supertubes from 9 – 22 July in Jeffreys Bay.

The 2018 Corona Open JBay title holder Filipe Toledo is determined to defend his title and he will be up against local favourite Jordy Smith while former event title holder and multiple world champion Kelly Slater will always be a threat at Jeffreys Bay.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

