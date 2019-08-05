Sage Erickson and Yago Dora victorious at Vans US Open Of Surfing

Sage Erickson and Yago Dora victorious at Vans US Open Of Surfing

Sage Erickson and Yago Dora victorious at Vans US Open Of Surfing

The Vans US Open of Surfing presented by Swatch crowned Sage Erickson (USA) and Yago Dora (BRA) its respective winners in solid, three-to-five foot swell with their awe-inspiring performances all week that culminated in massive wins.

The 2019 women’s event marked a historic milestone for the QS with the first-ever QS 10,000 and equal prize money at the Vans US Open Vans US Open.

Erickson claimed the all-California Final over defending event winner Courtney Conlogue (USA) in incredible fashion with one of the day’s best performances – a 15.43 (out of a possible 20) heat total.

Her backhand attack went to work while sitting in second place and smashed an excellent 8.17 (out of a possible 10) to push herself in the lead and leave Conlogue in need of an 8.90 for the remainder of the Final.

The high-flying antics of Yago Dora came firing right out of the gates on finals day with the day’s top single-scoring wave of a near-perfect 9.27 after soaring through the air and landing it smoothly.

The Brasilian CT elite had to overcome one of the Vans US Open’s most insatiable dark horses to date, Liam O’Brien (AUS).

Dora’s excellent 8.60 on yet another massive air-reverse before shooting through the pier to finish it off in the Final ultimately sealed his first-ever QS 10,000 victory.

Vans US Open of Surfing pres. by Swatch Women’s Final Results:

1 – Sage Erickson (USA) 15.40 10,000 points

2 – Courtney Conlogue (USA) 12.93 8,000 points

Vans US Open of Surfing pres. by Swatch Men’s Final Results:

1 – Yago Dora (BRA) 16.03 10,000 points

2 – Liam O’Brien (AUS) 11.34 8,000 points

Vans US Open of Surfing pres. by Swatch Women’s Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Courtney Conlogue (USA) 12.86 DEF. Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 11.36

SF 2: Sage Erickson (USA) 16.33 DEF. Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 12.83

Vans US Open of Surfing pres. by Swatch Men’s Semifinal Results:

SF 1: Yago Dora (BRA) 14.77 DEF. Alex Ribeiro (BRA) 14.16

SF 2: Liam O’Brien (AUS) 13.50 DEF. Griffin Colapinto (USA) 10.77

Vans US Open of Surfing pres. by Swatch Women’s Quarterfinal Results:

QF 1: Courtney Conlogue (USA) 14.43 DEF. Caroline Marks (USA) 14.10

QF 2: Brisa Hennessy (CRI) 12.86 DEF. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS) 8.93

QF 3: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) 14.16 DEF. Bronte Macaulay (AUS) 11.73

QF 4: Sage Erickson (USA) 11.36 DEF. Malia Manuel (HAW) 8.83

Vans US Open of Surfing pres. by Swatch Men’s Quarterfinal Matchups:

QF 1: Alex Ribeiro (BRA) 13.76 DEF. Connor O’Leary (AUS) 13.20

QF 2: Yago Dora (BRA) 16.47 DEF. Jorgann Couzinet (FRA) 15.57

QF 3: Liam O’Brien (AUS) 14.67 DEF. Barron Mamiya (HAW) 13.27

QF 4: Griffin Colapinto (USA) 13.93 DEF. Adriano de Souza (BRA) 11.67

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

