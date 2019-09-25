SA Junior Surf Champs starts today in Jeffreys Bay

The 2019 Sea Harvest SA Junior Surfing Champs gets underway in the high performance waves of Lower Point in Jeffreys Bay today Wednesday September 25th and runs until Sunday September 29th

The official Opening Function was held in the Jeffreys Bay Primary School Hall at 7pm yesterday evening, Tuesday September 24th.

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of National Colours to the 2019 South African Junior Team who will compete in the ISA World Junior Championships in California at the end of October.

The 23rd edition of the South African Junior Championships will showcase the top young surfers from every corner of the coastline who qualified for the tournament via tough selection trials run by their respective District organisations.

At stake are individual national titles for Under 12, Under 14, Under 16 and Under 18 boys and girls along with the coveted Freedom Cup, which was introduced in 2003 and goes to the district whose team members accumulate the highest points tally across all age divisions.

In 2018 the strong Cape Town Surfriders team beat their traditional rivals, eThekweni Surfriders to win the coveted Freedom Cup. Nelson Mandela Bay Surfriders, who last took honours in 2016 and are determined to win it this year but Cape Town Surfriders, eThekweni Surfriders and Buffalo City Surfriders have all selected impressive teams and the battle for overall honours will be close.

The other teams in action are Cape Winelands Surfriders, Eden Surfriders, UGU Surfriders and Ilembe Surfriders have all sent solid teams to compete in Jeffreys Bay.

Also participating at the Sea Harvest SA Junior Championships this year is a group of surfers who make up the SA Development Academy Team. This team comprises surfers who are part of Surfing South Africa’s Rising Stars programme.

The objective of their inclusion in the event is to ensure that they get an opportunity to be part of Surfing South Africa’s premier junior surfing contest.

Many of the 2018 Champions will be back again this year to try and win another title and all twelve members of the 2019 South African Junior Team will be representing their respective Districts at the event.

Also taking their place among the over 200 competitors at the championships are 2018 Sea Harvest Surfing Excellence Award winners Zia Hendricks (Nelson Mandela Bay) and Ntokozo Maphumalo (eThekweni).

In addition to the Freedom Cup and individual titles, there are a number of specialty awards up for grabs. These include the Loud and Proud Team Spirit award which is awarded to the Team that shows the most spirit at the event. A male and female Surfer of the Contest will also be announced at the Award Ceremony on Sunday September 29th

A spokesperson for Surfing South Africa said, “The Sea Harvest Junior Championships is the most significant annual surfing tournament for South Africa’s Under 18, Under 16, Under 14 and Under 12 surfers.

Surfing South Africa is stoked that it is taking place at Lower Point in JBay for the sixth year in a row and especially proud to be partnering with Sea Harvest who have supported junior surfing in South Africa over the last two years.

We are also grateful to the Kouga Municipality for their assistance and support and to the Department of Sport and Recreation for their contribution to the success of this junior contest”.

Liveheats will provide up to the second heat scores to all mobile devices as they are determined by the judges every day of the Sea Harvest SA Junior Championships. To access this information go to www.liveheats.com/surfingsouthafrica Heat results are updated on this platform as they are completed.

All the heat draws will be published on www.liveheats.com/surfingsouthafrica and the heats and contest schedule are posted on www.surfingsouthafrica.co.za

Updates and photos will be published on the Surfing SA Facebook page as well as www.surfingsouthafrica.co.za and a package of the event will be broadcast on Supersport in October.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

