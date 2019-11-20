Robbery suspect on the run from Humansdorp Police

Robbery suspect on the run from Humansdorp Police

Robbery suspect on the run from Humansdorp Police

A search is underway for a suspect who escaped from police custody in Humansdorp on Tuesday.

20 year old Fernando Swarts was arrested on Monday on a charge of business robbery that took place in Felix Street, Humansdorp.

The circumstances surrounding his escape form part of the investigation.

According to the Police, a search team was immediately established and strong leads are being followed.

Anyone who may have information on Swarts’ whereabouts should contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Sheldon Smith on 0713524623 or the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

