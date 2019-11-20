Breaking News
JBay Surfer Matt McGillivray On Top Form In Hawaii
Robbery suspect on the run from Humansdorp Police
Two local hiking trails claim national awards
Slight improvement in dam levels
Robber arrested in Humansdorp
Good rains in the catchment area
TLBs move service delivery up a gear
Saldana Steel to shut down
World Surf League introduces the Challenger Series
Kouga Municipality seeks ICT Manager
You are here:  /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Robbery suspect on the run from Humansdorp Police

A search is underway for a suspect who escaped from police custody in Humansdorp on Tuesday.

20 year old Fernando Swarts was arrested on Monday on a charge of business robbery that took place in Felix Street, Humansdorp.

The circumstances surrounding his escape form part of the investigation.

According to the Police, a search team was immediately established and strong leads are being followed.

Anyone who may have information on Swarts’ whereabouts should contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Sheldon Smith on 0713524623 or the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive