Robbers caught on N2 near Humansdorp

Alert policemen, aided by a private security company arrested a suspect after a a business robbery in the Knysna area in the Western Cape.

The suspects were seen passing the toll road at Tsitsikamma, heading for Humansdorp.

At about 18:45, the Police headed towards the N2 and just outside Humansdorp, the suspected vehicle was seen speeding away from pursuing private security vehicles.

The Police joined in the chase and succeeded in forcing the vehicle off the road. One suspect (39) was apprehended. Two cellphones, a watch and a small amount of cash was seized. The VW Polo TSI was also confiscated.

Humandsorp Cluster Commander, Brigadier Lebok complimented the members and the security company for their excellent team effort and commitment in expeditiously locating the sought vehicle and apprehending the suspect.

“Our men and women in blue are alert and criminals are warned that we will not tolerate them committing crimes in other Provinces and think of escaping to the Eastern Cape.

This speedy arrest is an excellent example of ‘you can run but you cannot hide.’

The members made sure that the suspect was safely back in the Western Cape before reporting off duty at 01:00 on 15 September 2019,” added Brigadier Lebok.

