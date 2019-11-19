Breaking News
Robber arrested in Humansdorp
Robber arrested in Humansdorp

The Humansdorp Police arrested a 20 year old male in Felix Street yesterday (18 November 2019) after receiving a complaint of a business robbery in progress.

Upon arrival at the scene, the Police saw three suspects fleeing on foot from the scene.

They immediately gave chase and managed to apprehend a 20-year-old male with groceries that is believed to be taken during the robbery.

The suspect was arrested on the scene and the stolen goods were also seized. The other two suspects managed to evade arrest, but the Police are currently following up on all possible leads and more arrests are imminent.

The South African Police Service encourage the community to assist with information by phoning Crime Stop 08600 10111 or to download the MySAPS app and join the fight against crime.

