Reward offered for fire hydrant information

Kouga Municipality is offering a cash reward for information about the recent spate of fire hydrant vandalism in Jeffreys Bay.

Executive Mayor Horatio Hendricks said the municipality was offering a R5 000 cash reward for information that would lead to the successful prosecution of the culprits.

“Just this week the heads of two fire hydrants were stolen, first at Koraal Street and then at the main beachfront. This leads to masses of water being lost,” he said.

“It has become a regular occurrence over the past year and we want to bring the culprits to book.

“We cannot tolerate such unnecessary wastage of water – a precious resource.”

Anyone with information or who notice suspicious activity can contact Kouga’s 24/7 emergency line at 042 200 2200 (press option 1) or 042 291 0250.

