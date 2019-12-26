Residents and holidaymakers are urged to save water

Jeffreys Bay – With the Kouga Dam standing at a perilous 28 % of capicity, the Kouga Municipality has urged residents and holidaymakers to continue using water sparingly.

Saving water is the new normal in Kouga, which includes the towns of Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp and St Francis Bay.

The current water restrictions prohibit, among other, the use of hose pipes and the filling up of swimming pools with municipal water.

Water leaks can be reported through the municipality’s Link app. The app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play of App Store. Amid the worsening drought in the Kouga, the roll-out of a new alien invasive plant clearing project in the Kouga and Kromme River systems near Kareedouw and Joubertina is set to substantially increase the water flow to three of Port Elizabeth’s supply dams while bringing much-needed job creation to the Langkloof region. Implemented by Gamtoos Irrigation Board on behalf of the Department of Environmental Affairs, the one-year National Resource Management project has employed 61 contractors and 800 workers to clear 950 densely populated hectares along the Diep River and its tributaries. According to Gamtoos Irrigation Board’s Area Manager, Edwill Moore, eradicating these alien invasive species will bring some relief to the drought-stricken region by increasing the flow of water into the Impofu Dam, as well as the Kouga and Churchill dams downstream.

