Report illegal taverns in Jeffreys Bay

Jeffreys Bay – The South African Police are urging residents to report taverns that are contravening legislative frameworks such as the Eastern Cape Liquor Act 10 of 2003.

After several community engagements in Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp, the Police have realized that there is general concern from residents that some taverns are breaking the law.

It also became apparent that residents are not certain about the steps to be followed to report the problematic liquor outlets in their areas.

In short, the Eastern Cape Liquor Board, known as “Liquor Board” is an entity that was established in terms of the Eastern Cape Liquor Act 10 of 2003.

The National legislation includes the National Liquor Act 53 of 2003 and the Liquor Product Act.

Generally the core business of the Liquor Board is to control the registration of retail sales and micro manufacturing of liquor in the province.

The Liquor Board is also mandated to encourage and support the liquor industry in the management and reduction of the socio-economic and other costs of excessive alcohol consumption.

The Liquor Board also has a dedicated hotline 0800 000 420 (toll-free).

Every police station has an appointed liquor inspector, who could also assist residents with their complaints.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

