Recycling box bins for schools

Kouga schools have been invited to join a new recycling initiative.

Kouga Municipality and its official recycling partner, Extreme Recycling, have started distributing box bins to schools for use in classrooms.

“The idea is that each classroom will have a box bin in which the children and teachers can throw away waste paper for recycling,” said Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor Daniel Benson.

“Once the bins are full, the school can then contact Extreme Recycling to collect the paper.”

He said the first 20 bins were donated to Hankey Primary last week.

“We would like to invite schools who are interested in coming on board to contact the municipality, so that we can arrange with Extreme Recycling to deliver bin boxes to them,” Benson said.

He said schools could contact the municipality’s Environmental Specialist, Nomvelo Siwela, by emailing [email protected] or sending a whatsapp to 067 1141 329.

Benson said the aim of the project was to nurture a culture of recycling among Kouga’s youngest residents.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

