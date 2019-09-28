Rain expected over the weekend in Jeffreys Bay

Rain expected over the weekend in Jeffreys Bay

Rain expected over the weekend in Jeffreys Bay

There is a very good chance of rainfall from Sunday afternoon through into Monday in the Kouga region.

Heavy falls in excess of 50 mm are expected along the South Coast and adjacent interior between Plettenberg Bay and Joubertina.

This is where the main catchment area of the dams that supply Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp and St Francis Bay is situated.

Localized flooding can also be expect in areas west of St Francis where in excess of 20 mm is expected. Falls of around 15 mm are expected in the areas between Port Elizabeth and Port Alfred Although rain is expected areas east of Port Alfred, these falls are not expected to be significant Drought stricken areas such as Adelaide and Graaf Reinett can expect around 10 mm “People are advised to use water sparingly as the seasonal forecast shows below average rainfall for the rest of the year,” said Garth Samson from the Port Elizabeth Weather Office. As at 23 September 2019, the combined dam levels are at 38 % of capacity.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

