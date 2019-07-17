Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Rabies vaccinations underway in Humansdorp

Following a rabies scare, vaccinations got underway in Humansdorp yesterday.

The areas were Gill Marcus and Lower Vaaldam.

Rabies poses a great health risk to both people and animals. It is, therefore, critical that all dogs are vaccinated to prevent the disease from spreading.

The vaccinations are free and being done by the State Veterinarian, Kouga Municipality and SPCA.

Other areas will follow and dog owners are urged to follow the Kouga Municipality facebook page to fid out when the free vaccinations will take place in their area.

https://www.facebook.com/KougaNews/

