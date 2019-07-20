Public Protector guns for Ramaphosa

Mkhwebane found that President Ramaphosa’s actions were inconsistent with his office as deputy president at the time.

She also found that Ramaphosa breached the Executive Ethics Code by failing to disclose financial interest accrued to him as a result of the donations received for the so-called CR17 campaign.

The Public Protector found that the donation should have been disclosed. Ramaphosa said he disclosed interests every year and continued to do so.

This development ups the political ante as Ramaphosa filed an urgent application this week against the Public Protector, to confirm that he had complied with remedial actions set out by Mkhwebane in her recently released report on the pension payout of Ivan Pillay.

Mkhwebane found that an early pension payment made to Pillay, when Pravin Gordhan was finance minister, was irregular.

Ramaphosa said that since the nature and timing of the disciplinary action was left to his discretion, the appropriate course was to await the outcome of the court case brought by Gordhan against Mkhwebane.

Ramaphosa said he had informed Mkhwebane of an implementation plan as she had directed him to do.

Before Ramaphosa’s application, Gordhan filed an application in an urgent bid to interdict Mkhwebane’s remedial actions surrounding the so-called ‘rogue unit’.

Pillay followed suit and filed an affidavit stating that he intended to pursue a review of findings against him in a Public Protector’s report he says detrimentally affects him.