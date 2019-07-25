Public meetings to be held for Thyspunt Nuclear Power Plant

The National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) will hold public hearings in accordance with Section 21(4) of the National Nuclear Regulator Act (Act No 47 of 1999), to consider an application from Eskom Holdings (Pty) SOC for a Nuclear Installation Site Licence (NISL) for the Thyspunt Site.

The Thyspunt site is situated in the Eastern Cape between the towns of Humansdorp (north), St Francis Bay (east)

and Oyster Bay (west). The nearest city is Port Elizabeth located 80km to the east. The site is currently accessed from the N2 national route at Humansdorp then via a gravel road to Oyster Bay. GPS coordinates: S 34° 10′ 424″ E 24° 40′ 344″.

Background

The NNR is a regulatory authority established as a juristic person in terms of Section 3 of the National Nuclear Regulator Act, (Act No 47 of 1999).

It is mandated to provide for the protection of persons, property and the environment against nuclear damage, through the establishment of safety standards and regulatory practices. The NNR performs safety reviews and assessments, grants authorisations, conducts compliance assurance and enforcement activities.

Prior to any person or company seeking to site, design, construct, operate, manufacture, decommission and close a nuclear facility; or possess, use, transport or store nuclear materials, they must obtain a nuclear authorisation from the NNR.

On March 2016, the NNR received a NISL application from Eskom Holdings (Pty) SOC for the Thyspunt site.

Upon receipt of the application, the NNR directed the applicant to publish notices in the government gazette and newspapers as well as to issue invitation letters to Interested and Affected Parties (IAP), organisations, local authorities and municipalities to submit comment on the application.

The NNR considered the comments received and responded accordingly.

The NNR is at an advanced phase of its review process for the Thyspunt NISL application and due to the high level of public and stakeholder interest shown in the application, the NNR Board is of the view that further public participation on health, safety and environmental issues is necessary to strengthen the assessment of the application by the regulator.

Availability of the Public Information Document for the Thyspunt site licence application

The applicant Eskom (Pty) SOC has prepared a Public Information Document (PID) to provide the general public with information to enable meaningful public participation in the public hearing.

1. The PID is available for download from –

a. the NNR website – http://www.nnr.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Eskom-Branded-PID-29-03-2019.pdf

2. Hardcopies of the PID may be collected from –

a. NNR Offices in Centurion

b. Kouga Local Municipality

Who can make representations at the public hearing?

Any person directly affected by the NNR’s granting of the Nuclear Installation Licence may make representations relating to health,safety and the environment.

Details of the Public Hearings

Day 1

Date: 25 September 2019

Venue: St Francis Bay Links

Time: 12:00 – 16:00

Day 2

Date: 27 September 2019

Venue: Humansdorp Town Hall

Time: 12:00 – 16:00

How to participate in this Hearing

Persons wishing to make representations on health and safety pertaining to this application may –

1. Submit written comments to the NNR.

a. Submissions of written comments must reach the NNR by no later than 06 September 2019

b. All written comments must be addressed to –

Dr. S Nhleko (Project Manager)

National Nuclear Regulator

P.O. Box 7106

Centurion

0046

c. Copies of written representations may also be hand delivered to the offices of the National Nuclear Regulator –

Block G, Eco Glades Office Park 2, 420 Witch Hazel Ave, Highveld Ext 75,Ecopark,Centurion

d. Written representations may also be e-mailed to nislpublichearings@nnr.co.za and marked for the attention of Dr. S Nhleko ((Project Manager)

2. Make oral presentation at the public hearing.

a. Persons wishing to make oral presentations at the public hearing must register with the NNR as an intervener and

provide details of the oral submission to be made.

b. Oral presentations are limited to a maximum of 10 minutes per presentation.

c. Registration as an intervener must be done in writing and the following details must be provided –

i. Full Name

ii. Identity/passport Number

iii. Organisation represented

iv. Postal address

v. E-mail address

vi. Contact telephone number (landline + Cellphone)

d. Duly completed and signed registration applications must be marked for the attention of Dr. S Nhleko (Project Manager)

and may be –

i. e-mailed to the NNR at nislpublichearings@nnr.co.za

ii. hand delivered to the NNR Offices –

Block G, Eco Glades Office Park 2, 420 Witch Hazel Av, Highveld Ext 75, Ecopark, Centurion

iii. posted to the NNR, National Nuclear Regulator, P.O. Box 7106, Centurion, 0046

e. Closing date for registration as an intervener is 06 September 2019

f. No late registrations will be entertained.

Registered interveners will be informed by the NNR, no later than 13 September 2019, of the confirmed time for their oral presentation during the hearing.

For more information please contact the Communications and Stakeholder Relations Office. Telephone: +27 12 674 7109 or via email: enquiries@nnr.co.za

