Jeffreys Bay
Public meeting with Athol Trollip in Jeffreys Bay

The Democratic Alliance will be holding a public meeting in Jeffreys Bay this evening with Athol Trollip, the federal chairperson of the Party.

Trollip will be joined by the Shadow Minister of Police Andrew Whitfield as well as the Mayor of Kouga, Horatio Hendricks.

The meeting will take place at the Seaviews Resort at 6 pm this evening (25 September 2019).

Trollip’s visit to Jeffreys Bay will begin with a meet and greet at an info table at Spar in Wavecrest.

Trollip will also visit the housing projects in Ocean View and Pellsrus.

No RDP houses were built in Kouga since 2007 and when the DA took over the Kouga Municipality in 2016, a number of housing projects were unlocked, which saw 391 houses being built in Humansdorp, with construction underway in the two projects in Jeffreys Bay.

Tomorrow Andrew Whitfield will meet with rate payers of Aston Bay and Marina Martinique and he will be joined by Councillor Brenton Williams.

Municipal issues as well as crime will be discussed at the meeting which starts at 2 pm at the Marina Martinique hall.

