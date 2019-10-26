Provincial Governments owes creditors over R 6 billion

The Eastern Cape was the second worst preforming province in terms of outstanding invoices older than 30 days in the 2018/19 financial year, owing suppliers in excess of R2,1 billion.

Statistics recently released by the Auditor General showed that the Eastern Cape had the second highest outstanding invoice total in the country, behind Gauteng which owed suppliers just under R2,6-billion.

The DA led Western Cape owes creditors a mere R 240 497.

This is a sad indictment on a province which has the highest expanded unemployment rate in the country.

Provincial Government Value of invoices older than 30 days (Financial year: 2018/2019)

Gauteng Provincial Government R 2,594,175,217

Eastern Cape Provincial Government R 2,106,056,624

North West Provincial Government R 425,920,679

Northern Cape Provincial Government R 383,727,433

Free State Provincial Government R 363,567,669

Limpopo Provincial Government R 253,168,817

Mpumalanga Provincial Government R 251,872,232

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government R 149,830,770

Western Cape Provincial Government R 240,497

TOTAL R 6,528,559,938

In both the 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial years, the Western Cape Government departments paid on average 99.4% of all invoices for goods and services within 30 days.

“Of the total outstanding value of invoices older than 30 days by provincial governments in the 2018/19 financial year, the Western Cape Government accounts for only 0.01%,” said Yusuf Cassim, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Eastern Cape Shadow MEC for Economic Development, Environmental Affairs, and Tourism.

“I will now be submitting parliamentary questions to the Premier to ask for a current financial breakdown, per department, on outstanding invoices older than 30 days. I will also be asking for clarity on what proactive steps have been taken by these departments to address non-payment.

“It is simply unacceptable that the provincial government has developed a culture of delaying payment, especially in the current economic climate, and drastic steps need to be taken to address this.”

