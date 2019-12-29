Price of petrol to drop in January 2020

The price of petrol will drop from midnight on Tuesday 31 January 2019, bringing slight relief to beleaguered motorists in South Africa.

The Department of Energy said that 93 octane and lead replacement petrol will drop by four cents a litre and 95 octane will drop by 14 cents a litre.

However, the wholesale price of both grades of diesel will increase by nine cents and the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will increase by five cents a litre.

The Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy has approved a retail margin increase of 5.6 c/l to be effected in the retail price structures of all octane grades of petrol from 1 January 2020.

