Power supply to St Francis Bay to be interrupted

The electricity supply to the whole of St Francis Bay will be interrupted today, 31 October, from 8am to 3pm.

The shutdown is necessary for emergency repair work.

The electricity interruption will be from 8am to 3pm.

“Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause,” said the Kouga Municipality in a statement.

