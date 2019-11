Residents and businesses are advised that the power supply to Tokyo Sexwale, Pellsrus, Ocean View, Aston Bay and Paradise Beach will be interrupted from 9am to 1pm on Wednesday, 13 November, to allow for the installation of a new transformer.

“Our sincere apologies for any inconvenience this may cause,” Please treat all appliances as live during the interruption.

The installation is weather dependent. In the event of rain the work will be postponed till a later date.

