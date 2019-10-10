Power interruption at Humansdorp

Breaking News
The electricity to a section of the Humansdorp Central Business District will be interrupted for up to six hours on Saturday, October 19.

Kouga Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor, Freddy Campher, said the power supply to the area bordered by Voortrekker, Church, Bureau and End Streets will be affected by the shutdown.

“The shutdown has been scheduled from 12:00 to 18:00, so as to minimise the inconvenience to businesses,” he said.

“All those affected are reminded to treat all electrical points as live during this time.”

He said the interruption was necessary for the installation of a new transformer and would be dependent on the weather.

In the event of inclement weather the installation will take place the following day, October 20, from 8:00 to 14:00.

Photo: Clive Wright

 

