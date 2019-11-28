Port Elizabeth residents warned about dangers at Arlington dump site

The Walmer police have advised Port Elizabeth residents to be extra cautious when going to the Arlington Tip dumping site to discard their rubbish.

There has been a considerable increase in robberies at the tip. The most recent robbery occurred on Sunday, 24 November 2019, when a 37-year-old male was confronted and robbed of his personal belongings. It is alleged that when the complainant drove into the site, he was approached by 3 males who offered to assist him.

He declined their offer as he had no money. While he was off loading his rubbish, he was confronted by one of the men who threatened him with a knife. His sunglasses, cellphone, car keys and a watch was taken. When he resisted, another suspect appeared.

The complainant tussled with the suspects and managed to get back his keys and drove off with one of the suspect’s still inside. The suspect eventually jumped off.

Police are advising people going to the tip to be extra vigilant of their surroundings and not to accept any assistance from any person. According to reports as in this case, the victims are approached by unknown persons and offer to help unload their waste.

They are lured to an isolated spot where they are held at knife point and robbed of cash and cellphones. In other instances, the suspect will jump onto the back of the vehicle and direct the driver to an isolated spot where the driver is then robbed. While at the back of the vehicle, the suspect is already scanning the inside of the vehicle through the window.

The common times are between 11:00 to 17:00 and many cases were reported between Friday and Monday morning.

Police are appealing to people to leave all valuables at home and if possible avoid going alone.

