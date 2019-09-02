Port Elizabeth Police launch manhunt for murder suspects

Walmer detectives are seeking the community’s assistance in tracing the suspect/s after the body of Sisanda Fani (30) was found outside a complex in Restitution Road in Fairview.

According to police information, it is alleged that on Saturday, 31 August 2019 at about 06:00, a resident exited his Fairfield Complex when he noticed a VW Polo parked on the pavement in front of the complex.

He thought it strange that a woman would be sitting in the car at that time and approached the vehicle to see if he could render any assistance.

When he noticed that she was non responsive, he immediately contacted the ambulance services. Fani sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was declared dead on the scene.

Fani also lived in the Fairfield complex and the motive for the murder at this stage is unknown.

The Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in the investigation to urgently contact SAPS Walmer on 041 509 4000/4006 or 041 581 1496 or Capt Estelle Edwards on 079 520 3256.

