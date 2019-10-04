Police Station robbed – weapons taken by four suspects

Breaking News
A Police Station just outside Kimberley was robbed of weapons and police officers on duty were tied up on 2 October 2019.

Four armed men entered the Windsorton Police Staion at around 11 pm and bound the two police officers with cable ties.

The suspects then gained access to the safe and in total stole four 9 mm pistols and two R 5 rifles before fleeing in an Audi A 4 in an unknown direction.

It took the officers about an hour to free themselves and call for help.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said that it was normal for only two officers to be manning the station, because “Windsorton is a small place”.

No arrests have been made.

