Police kill 9 suspects while stopping robbery

The Police in KwaZulu Natal took out 9 suspects and foiled a business robbery in Isipingo yesterday (Saturday 21 September 2019).

The Police were waiting for the suspects at 01.50 after receiving information that they were going to rob a business and steal from a safe.

When they saw the Police, the would be robbers opened fire, resulting in an exchange of gunfire. Seven suspects were killed and a 28 year old suspect was arrested.

Three rifles, six pistols and explosives were recovered from the deceased suspects.

Whilst the police officers were still busy at the scene, more gunshots were fired.

Two additional suspects had opened fire at the Police and they were also killed.

Two unlicensed firearms were found in their possession.

The Police are searching more suspects.

Charges of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of explosives, and attempted robbery are being investigated.

