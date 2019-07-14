Police are looking for missing Patensie man

The South African Police in Patensie are urgently trying to trace 56 year old George Charles Ferreira who lives in Teddy Ferreira Road in Patensie.

According to information received from the police, Ferreira was last seen at 22:45 on 12 July 2019, and was reported missing on Saturday, 13 July 2019.

According to his family, he left his home in his silver 2013 Honda Brio, registration number HDC 959 EC.

He was wearing khaki-coloured trousers with a navy top.

Anyone who may have seen him or may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact the investigating officer, D/WO Hannes Noeth on 0825104419, SAPS Patensie on 0422838419, Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

