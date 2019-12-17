Plenty of swim action at the 2019 Marina Mile

One of the premier events on the Jeffreys Bay holiday program will take to the waters of Marina Martinique on 30 December 2019.

The Marina Mile, presented by Nicholas Melck, will once again cater for the whole family and there are events for competitive as well as social swimmers.

Marina Martinique is commonly regarded as the best open water swim venue in South Africa and has seen many Olympic swimmers’ race and train in the protected salt water canals.

Iconic South African swimmer Natalie du Toit has raced at the Marina and won the South African Open Water Swim Champs held in Jeffreys Bay back in 2011.

More recently fellow Olympian Michelle Weber won a spectacular 5 km race at the 2019 SA Champs in an event that has to be the most exciting race ever seen at Marina Martinique.

The Marina Mile swim festival will start with the Double Mile at 08:45 followed by half mile at 10.30 am and the increasingly popular bank to bank event for the younger swimmers taking place at 11.25 am.

The main event – the Marina Mile will start at 12 pm.

“With over 300 swimmers taking place in 2018, we expecting a record field of swimmers this year,” said event sponsor Nicholas Melck.

“The Marina is well established as the best open water swim venue in South Africa and has also hosted the SA Open Water Swim Champs since 2017.

The Marina Mile is an event that the residents of the Marina totally enjoy as swimmers come right past their properties and swimmers love the venue as it’s a fast place to race while also being totally safe for entry level swimmers,” added Melck.

Billabong will be providing goodie bags for the winners of the various events and age groups while some lucky swimmers will walk away with a pair of Oakley sunglasses. Wacky wWater Park is also an event sponsor.

Enter online for the Marina Mile. Entries are also accepted on the day and there is a late entry fee payable.

The full programme is as follows:

Programme:

08h00 Registration & Collection of Race Packs opens

08h45 Double Mile Race Briefing

09h00 DOUBLE MILE (two laps) Min age 12yrs

10h15 Half Mile Race Briefing

10h30 HALF MILE

11h00 Bank-to-Bank race briefing Can’t swim in any other races

11h15 BANK-BANK 6u (Boys & Girls)

11h20 BANK-BANK 8u (Boys & Girls)

11h30 BANK-BANK 10u (Boys & Girls)

11h45 Marina Mile briefing

12h00 MARINA MILE MEN

12h10 MARINA MILE LADIES

13h00 PRIZE GIVING & LUCKY DRAWS

The first 200 entrants will each receive a MARINA MILE branded Silicone swimming cap, compliments of Nicholas Melck, and there are also some great prizes up for grabs on the morning .

The Marina Wharf Restaurant will have food and drinks available and we are also alongside the amazing Wacky Water Park which offers fantastic activities for the whole family.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

