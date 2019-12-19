Placing Manguang Municipality under administration wont help

The Democratic Alliance in Manguang has announced that they have been reliably informed that National Treasury has urged the Premier of the Free State, Hixsonia” Sisi” Ntombela to place Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality (MMM) under administration.

This follows threats from Eskom to cut power supply to Manguang due to non payment.

Bloemfontein, Botshabelo and Wepener are some of the towns included in the Manguang Municipality.

However, the DA has stated that no municipality placed under administration has been better off.

“This is mainly because the administrators deployed by the provincial government protect ANC interests, rather than implementing the emergency measures needed to turn municipalities around, said the DA in a statement.

“The MMM must have proper debt collection, proper staff evaluation, the appointment of capable staff, deal with staff incapable of doing their jobs, have an effective turnaround strategy, give feedback on progress made and not enter into corrupt contracts.

These functions will now be left to the ANC cadre-deployed administrators.

The obvious step in addressing MMM’s problems will be the removal of the Executive Mayor, city manager and the rest of senior management who are not doing their jobs.

The problem of MMM is a management problem, both on the political and administrative side,” said the DA.

As at end of November 2019, Manguang had a debtors collection rate of 66 %, owes R 135 million for bulk electricity, R 281 million for water supply and has total debtors of over R 6 billion.

