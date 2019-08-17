Photo of the day – Supertubes Sunrise

Jeffreys Bay is blessed with natural assets, amongst them the world’s best wave – Supertubes.

First discovered in the late 1960’s, surf tourism boomed in the small fishing village with surfers from all over the world descending upon Jeffreys Bay to right the freight train walls of Supertubes.

The town is a lot bigger now, with a permanent population of local surfers while Supertubes hosts the worlds best surfers during the annual Corona Open JBay

Jeffreys Bay photographer Robbie Irlam took this magnificent image of Supertubes at sunrise.

Follow this link to view more photos that Robbie has taken of Supertubes:

https://www.facebook.com/supertubessurfphotography/

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

