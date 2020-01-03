Photo of the day – Supertubes

Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
There is nothing more spectacular than a fiery sunrise at Supertubes- commonly regarded as the world’s best wave.

The lines that stack up on the horizon, with surfers waiting in anticipation for the big swells to hit the reef and break for hundreds of meters along Jeffreys Bay fabled coastline are a sight to behold, especially during the Corona Open JBay, an event that brings the worlds best surfers to test themselves on the freight train wall of Supertubes.

With a successful holiday season under the belt and  events like the Marina Mile once again drawing tourists to the area, the town will calm down and the local surfers will have the waves to themselves, knowing Supers will deliver during 2020.

