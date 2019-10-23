Photo of the day – misty morning at Anne Avenue

St Francis Bay was first put on the map by the discovery of Bruces Beauties – an iconic surf break made famous by the movie Endless Summer.

A lot has changed since then with the development of the canals and the unique building regulations that give St Francis Bay its very own look and feel.

A port has also since been added and the population of St Francis Bay has grown substantially since the 1980’s with many families now calling the seaside village home.

The tourism industry is now well established in St Francis Bay with boat trips in the canals, up the Kromme River and into the bay all on offer while The Links is regarded as one of the best golf courses in South Africa.

Local photographer Clive Wright took this magnificent image of Anne Avenue on a misty morning.

Follow this link to view more of Clive’s images: Clive Wright Photography

