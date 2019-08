Photo of the day – Milky Way in technicolour

The Milky Way is the galaxy that contains the Solar System, with the name describing the galaxy’s appearance from Earth: a hazy band of light seen in the night sky formed from stars that cannot be individually distinguished by the naked eye.

St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright took this magnificent photo of the Milky Way in technicolour.

More of Clive’s photos can be found at https://www.facebook.com/clivewright229/

