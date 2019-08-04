Photo of the day – Milky way at Steytlerville

Photo of the day – Milky way at Steytlerville

Photo of the day – Milky way at Steytlerville

Situated in the western parts of the Eastern Cape, Steytlerville is surrounded by peace and tranquillity.

Nature has endowed Steytlerville with exceptional beauty and it is known for the variety of semi-desert vegetation which includes dwarf shrubs, tiny succulents, umbrella-shaped wild plum trees and ancient cycads.

Steytlerville lies at the entrance to the eastern parts of the Baviaanskloof which comprises of approximately 270 000 ha. of unspoiled, rugged mountainous terrain.

Photographer https://www.facebook.com/clivewright229/ took this magnificent picture of the Milky Way near Steytlerville.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

More

Google

Pinterest



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

