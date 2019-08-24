Photo of the day – Marina Martinique canals

Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
Marina Martinique has not only been the best performing suburb in Jeffreys Bay in terms of investment over the past eight years but its also the home of open water swimming in South Africa.

The annual Marina Mile, which is being held on 30 December 2019, is an anchor event on the Jeffreys Bay December holiday programme and attracts hundreds of swimmers from all over South Africa.

Marina Martinique is also the venue of the South African Open Water Swim Champs, scheduled for March 2020.

Nowadays one cannot find an erf on the water for under R 1.5 million, while apartments are hard to come by for under R 800 000, proving the investment value of Marina Martinique.

Local property developer Nicholas Melck took this photo of the Marina Martinique canals.

