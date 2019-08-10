Photo of the day – lightning strike near St Francis Bay

Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
We live very close to nature in Jeffreys Bay and the surrounding region.

The beaches are still pristine, the ocean unpolluted and the night sky remains clear and unspoilt by city lights.

This photo of a lightning strike was taken by St Francis Bay photographer Clive Wright.

“It was exhilarating and frightening all at once,” said Clive. “The photo was taken on our farm near St Francis Bay.”

To view more of Clive’s pictures, follow this link: https://www.facebook.com/clivewright229/

