Photo of the day – Langkloof Waterfall

The Kouga region has experienced some rainfall over recent months which has helped alleviate the serious drought that has been experienced lately.

The Kouga Dam is currently at 44 % of capacity and water allocations to farmers have been increased.

Water restrictions remain in place while the Kouga Municipality explores for ground water. Boreholes are being connected to the grid which will lessen reliance on the dams in future.

St Francis Bay photographer https://www.facebook.com/clivewright229/ captured this image of a waterfall in the Langkloof, the catchment area of the Kouga Dam.

