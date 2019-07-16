Breaking News
Photo of the day – Langkloof Waterfall
PE councillor’s house burnt and vehicle sabotaged
Citrus Industry impacted by go slow at Port of Nqgura
Lakey Peterson advances into Quarterfinals at Corona Open JBay
An ‘entrepreneurial state’ hostile to entrepreneurs
Water supply to St Francis Bay interrupted
Police are looking for missing Patensie man
Big Wins, Big Upsets at the Corona Open JBay
New dates for five service delivery meetings
SANDF to be deployed in Western Cape
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Photo of the day – Langkloof Waterfall

The Kouga region has experienced some rainfall over recent months which has helped alleviate the serious drought that has been experienced lately.

The Kouga Dam is currently at 44 % of capacity and water allocations to farmers have been increased.

Water restrictions remain in place while the Kouga Municipality explores for ground water. Boreholes are being connected to the grid which will lessen reliance on the dams in future.

St Francis Bay photographer https://www.facebook.com/clivewright229/ captured this image of a waterfall in the Langkloof, the catchment area of the Kouga Dam.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive