Jeffreys Bay
Photo of the day – Kouga Mountains sunset

There has been spectacular sunsets over Jeffreys Bay lately that have showcased the surrounding Kouga Mountain range.

Taking a drive out into the mountains from Jeffreys Bay is a day trip every visitor should undertake.

Driving out towards Patensie will take one through seemingly endless mountain landscapes while meandering through citrus orchards.

The R102 towards Kareedouw will showcase the mountain range that nestles the quaint town, with its own Mountain Pass on its door step.

The gravel roads are generally in good condition and normal motor vehicles will have no problem accessing the Kareedouw Mountain Pass.

