Photo of the day – Humansdorp sunset

Humansdorp was founded in 1849, and was named after Johannes Jurie Human and Matthys Gerhardus Human, who were joint founders of the Dutch Reformed Church congregation.

The town’s residential streets are lined with trees that were planted before the First World War by the then mayor, Ambrose Saffery.

It has grown from a small service centre for the flourishing farming community to a busy town with every kind of business.

Humansdorp lies at the foot of the Kouga Mountains and it is here that the well known Garden Route starts.

