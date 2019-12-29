Photo of the day – Flamingos at the Seekoei River

Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay
The Seekoei River is one of the the places that makes Jeffreys Bay so amazing.

With an endless golden beach at its estuary mouth, the Seekoei also has a nature reserve bordering it, that is home to hundreds of bird specie.

Jeffreys Bay must be one of the few towns that has a nature reserve at both borders, namely the Seekoei Nature Reserve and the Kabeljous Nature Reserve.

Flamingos are some of the birds that have made the Seekoei River their home and local photographer Joey Nel captured this magnificent image of the flamingos.

Prints of Joey’s photos can be ordered during Janary with a 10% discount and 5% being donated to the SPCA.

Photos can be viewed on her Facebook or drop Joey an email at [email protected]

