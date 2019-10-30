Photo of the day – Albatross beach

One of the lesser known gems in Jeffreys Bay is Albatross Beach, situated just before Kabeljous.

Named after the surf break which is off the beaten track when it comes to comparisions to the world famous Supertubes, the beach is generally quiet and serene, especially out of season.

One can walk towards the Kabeljous Nature Reserve and admire the untouched dunes and clumps of Noorsboom and aloes growing in the Reserve.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Jean Goldstone took this magnificent image of Albatross Beach.

