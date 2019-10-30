Breaking News
Photo of the day – Albatross beach
Eskom to cut power to failing Eastern Cape Municipality
Water shedding a possibility in South Africa
JBay Police to meet with scrap metal dealers and liquor outlet owners
Jet ski accident at Main Beach
Italo Ferreira beats Jordy Smith in final of 2019 MEO Rip Curl Pro
Provincial Governments owes creditors over R 6 billion
Take care when boating on the Kromme River
Steven Saywer set to defend world title in Taiwan
Water crises looms again in Kouga
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Photo of the day – Albatross beach

One of the lesser known gems in Jeffreys Bay is Albatross Beach, situated just before Kabeljous.

Named after the surf break which is off the beaten track when it comes to comparisions to the world famous Supertubes, the beach is generally quiet and serene, especially out of season.

One can walk towards the Kabeljous Nature Reserve and admire the untouched dunes and clumps of Noorsboom and aloes growing in the Reserve.

Jeffreys Bay photographer Jean Goldstone took this magnificent image of Albatross Beach.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive