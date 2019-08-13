Breaking News
Jeffreys Bay hair salon owner in court for allegedly selling drugs
76 % of SA police stations have no rape kits for victims
Water supply for Aston Bay to be interrupted
Photo of the day – air at Supertubes
Criminals take advantage of long weekend with Home owners away
Mike Posthumus & Derrin Smith win Trans Baviaans
Amathole Municipality runs out of water
Three arrested in Humansdorp for being in possession of stolen meat
Tourists’ safety warrants ministerial intervention – DA
Photo of the day – lightning strike near St Francis Bay
You are here:  /   /   / 
Jeffreys Bay
Photo of the day – air at Supertubes

The Corona Open JBay is regarded as one of the best contests of all time.

Forming part of the annual JBay Winterfest, the pro surfers were once again able to surf perfect Supertubes with only their fellow competitors out in the lineup.

Huge surf, strong winds and even driving rain did little to deter Gabriel Medina from powering to victory in the 2019 Corona Open JBay.

Kolohe Andino took to the air and in this photo taken by  Stan Blumberg – https://www.facebook.com/stanleyblumbergphotography/ Kolohe attempts and lands a reverse air.

Tag

Join Our Mailing List


View News By Category
News Archive