Photo of the day – air at Supertubes

The Corona Open JBay is regarded as one of the best contests of all time.

Forming part of the annual JBay Winterfest, the pro surfers were once again able to surf perfect Supertubes with only their fellow competitors out in the lineup.

Huge surf, strong winds and even driving rain did little to deter Gabriel Medina from powering to victory in the 2019 Corona Open JBay.

Kolohe Andino took to the air and in this photo taken by Stan Blumberg – https://www.facebook.com/stanleyblumbergphotography/ Kolohe attempts and lands a reverse air.

