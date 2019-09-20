Perfection tests the world’s best surfers at Freshwater Pro

The opening day of the Freshwater Pro presented by Outerknown, fired into action with the world’s best taking on perfection at the Surf Ranch yesterday.

The pressure-cooker was in full effect with men’s Round of 36 powering through half of their contingent and the women’s Round of 18 getting underway.

It was current No. 4 on the Jeep Leaderboard and two-time, reigning WSL Champion Gabriel Medina (BRA) who decimated his heat with an immaculate 17.77 (out of a possible 20) heat total, surfing alongside the likes of wildcard Barron Mamiya (HAW) and 11-time World Champion Kelly Slater (USA).

Medina’s signature “Kerrupt Flip” aerial maneuver finish earned him an excellent 8.27 before dismantling the righthander to earn an equivalent 8.27. The World Champ looks to defend his Freshwater Pro win and showed that desire to perform by improving opening scores with an 8.77 and near-perfect 9.00.

Current World No. 1 Filipe Toledo (BRA) and No. 2 Jordy Smith (ZAF) await their starts on Friday, but current No. 3 Kolohe Andino (USA) continues his World Title chase here in Lemoore and currently sits at No. 16 on the event leaderboard with 12 surfers still to take their opening run.

